Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $543,000 Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 687.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $222,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,968.54. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $308,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 270,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,888,747.68. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,302. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

