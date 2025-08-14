Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $707,000 Stock Position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Red Cat were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Red Cat by 293.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 126,450 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Red Cat by 104.4% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Red Cat by 30.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph David Freedman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,966.20. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 100,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $672,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 387,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,881.50. This represents a 20.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,309 shares of company stock worth $2,635,570 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Stock Down 1.2%

RCAT stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.69 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCAT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Red Cat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

