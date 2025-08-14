Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $857,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,161,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

