Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $936,000 Position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nice were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nice by 14.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Nice by 60.0% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 13.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 25.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nice to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.75.

NICE stock opened at $147.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. Nice has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $200.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.46 million. Nice had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

