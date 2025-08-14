Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Sila Realty Trust worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 398.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

SILA stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.01. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 231.88%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

