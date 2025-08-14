Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,061,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,972 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,089 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 479.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,720,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,712 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in UiPath by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,276,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 400,726 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $11.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 target price on UiPath and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PATH opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. UiPath, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $119,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,598,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,180,656. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,310 shares of company stock worth $10,428,922. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

