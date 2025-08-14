Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,808,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,637,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,325,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 949,244 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. Canaan Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $304.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.25.

Canaan announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canaan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

