Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Getty Realty by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 821.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 468.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Getty Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 163.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Profile

