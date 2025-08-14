Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after buying an additional 487,886 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,266,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,850,000 after buying an additional 336,458 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Safehold by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 200,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Safehold from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE SAFE opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $93.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

