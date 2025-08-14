Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 3,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GMED stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

Globus Medical Company Profile



Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

