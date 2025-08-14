Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hyster-Yale worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 16.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 12,645 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale Price Performance

HY stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hyster-Yale’s payout ratio is 116.13%.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.