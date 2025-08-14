Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 965,912 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 797,949 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. Finally, Daventry Group LP grew its position in shares of JFrog by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,403,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after acquiring an additional 712,373 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

Shares of FROG opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47 and a beta of 1.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,915. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $2,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,371,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,613,180.36. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,338 shares of company stock worth $13,154,150. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

