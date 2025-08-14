Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,568 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,147,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,856 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,331,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,082,000 after acquiring an additional 856,629 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $26,085,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 658,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 418,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,100.92. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

