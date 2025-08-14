Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 672 Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68. Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew SNATS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Smith & Nephew SNATS

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

