Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 410,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 794,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 146,107 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 13,342.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 442,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 439,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

