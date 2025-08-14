Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,017 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Easterly Government Properties worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE DEA opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

