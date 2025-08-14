Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 130 Shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,262 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 61.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 153.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on IRTC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $166.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.34. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $168.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.41.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $444,922.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,047.92. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $839,402.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,647.98. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

