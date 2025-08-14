Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,578 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 9.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 33.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 263,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 14.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Zeta Global Stock Performance
NYSE:ZETA opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zeta Global
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.