Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 169,913 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 169,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $41.67.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

