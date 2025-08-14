Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 188 Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cabot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $82.05 on Thursday. Cabot Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Wall Street Zen lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

