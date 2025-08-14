Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,743 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 664,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,910,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

