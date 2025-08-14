Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 610 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HMC shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

