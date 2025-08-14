monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $260.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $330.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.65% from the company’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

MNDY stock opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.23, a PEG ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com has a 12-month low of $171.54 and a 12-month high of $342.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.46.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

