Morgan Stanley Lowers Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $85.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Melius lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.9%

IR stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $397,501,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $211,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,363 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

