Morgan Stanley Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $12.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,076,202 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,086,507,000 after buying an additional 1,983,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,614,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 689,045 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,030,000. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 8,486,109 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $112,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

