Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $10,716,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 234.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $5,241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 663,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,872,032.64. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $202.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $203.42.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

