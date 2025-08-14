MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 430.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,247 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 888,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 636,331 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,174,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,936,000 after purchasing an additional 596,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS in the 1st quarter worth about $14,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $27.39 on Thursday. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

