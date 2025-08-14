Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,993,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Century Communities by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 450,914 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 32.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 258,245 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,834,000 after purchasing an additional 230,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,269,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

