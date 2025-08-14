Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1,287.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 45,281 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Banc of California by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,280,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,976. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,649.16. This represents a 26.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,000. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banc of California

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $272.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.