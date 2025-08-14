Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $191,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 195,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 135,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $124,297.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,992. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 679,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,465.64. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,939 shares of company stock worth $430,264. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

