Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,437,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ CASH opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.62. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 2.65%.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.