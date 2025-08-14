Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,770.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.63 and a beta of 1.52. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

