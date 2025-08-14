Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of City by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in City by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in City by 781.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $327,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at $922,269.22. This trade represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,949.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 305 shares of company stock worth $38,750. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Up 1.0%

City stock opened at $124.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13. City Holding Company has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. Equities analysts predict that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.03%.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.