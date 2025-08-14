Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 397,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,276,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after buying an additional 2,275,619 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,314,000 after buying an additional 611,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raj Khanna sold 2,027 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $35,330.61. Following the sale, the director directly owned 231,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,670.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 612,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,946.91. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,450 shares of company stock worth $1,937,024 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 82.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

