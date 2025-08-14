Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 625.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

ePlus stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLUS

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.