Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 966.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $66.97 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

