Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,720.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.