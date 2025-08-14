Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $209.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.62. Standex International Corporation has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $222.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

