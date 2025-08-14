Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,793,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,742,000 after purchasing an additional 437,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,567,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,769 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,838,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,576,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,159,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 538,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 462.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

