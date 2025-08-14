Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Profile



Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

