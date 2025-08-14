Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $570.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LZB. Wall Street Zen cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

