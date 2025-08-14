Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $7,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,552,000 after acquiring an additional 181,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennametal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,134,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kennametal by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 71,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kennametal by 557.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares in the last quarter.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of KMT opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $516.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

