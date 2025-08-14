Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 307,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.61%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

