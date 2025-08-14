Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 699,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 400,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,988,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $232.78 on Thursday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $157.07 and a one year high of $233.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.12). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $419.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALG

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.