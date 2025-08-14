Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 32.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 353,898 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Navient by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Up 2.2%

Navient stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.37. Navient Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

