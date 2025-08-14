Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Andersons by 426.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

