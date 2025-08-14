Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,738,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sonos by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $616,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 14,930,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,368,438.80. This represents a 0.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Saori Casey bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $248,633.38. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 107,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,580. This represents a 26.97% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,950,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,713,016. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

