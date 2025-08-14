MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in MYR Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 82,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,011,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MYR Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

MYR Group Stock Down 3.1%

MYRG stock opened at $186.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.17. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $220.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

