NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMI) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMI – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.59. Approximately 165,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 86,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF Company Profile

The NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (IWMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to generate income by investing in constituents of the Russell 2000 Index while also employing a call option strategy. IWMI was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

