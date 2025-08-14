NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of NOV worth $600,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 34.3% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 353,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 90,401 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NOV by 16.0% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 49,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 33.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NOV by 26.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,508,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 314,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

